As India Bolsters Security, Pak Tells Hafiz Saeed And Syed Salahuddin To Push Militants Into Valley

New Delhi: As India enhanced its infiltration grid at Line of Control, Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) held a meeting with Lashkar-e-Taiba chief Hafiz Saeed and Hizbul Mujahideen head Syed Salahuddin to push militants into Kashmir to carry out unrest in the valley, a top government source said.

Salahuddin and Saeed are Specially Designated 'Global Terrorist' by the US Department of State.

To execute this, Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) held a high-level meeting with heads of terror organisations at Kotli on October 4, 2020 and at Nikial on October 7, 2020, the source said.

The meeting was attended by Syed Salahuddin and Hafiz Saeed, all launch pad commanders and guides of various tanzeems.

The source said that each tanzeem has been allotted Rs 20 lakhs and an additional Rs 30 lakhs have been promised, if successful operations are conducted by them.

Around 270 to 300 terrorists are camping in various launch pads across the Line of Control in Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir. Sources further pointed out that they are making infiltration attempts before winter sets in the valley.

It was also found that infiltration along the Line of Control with Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir has stopped substantially. The Line of Control is a de facto border between India and Pakistan in the region of Kashmir. Last year, there were 130 infiltrations that took place and this year 27 have been reported so far.

It was also found that Border Action Team (BAT) actions have been activated at some launch pads near the Line of Control.



"A group of 80 terrorists have been seen at launch pads of Athmuqam, Dudhnial and Thandapani areas opposite Keren Sector. Presence of Pakistan Army Pakistan Army Special Service Group (SSG) has been indicated for carrying out BAT action," source said.



A group of 10 terrorists opposite Tangdhar sector near Neelam Valley with Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists is planning for infiltration and they have also planned BAT action. Further, a group of 40 terrorists were found opposite Poonch area camping at Pakistan villages in Sujian area having groups of Jaish-e-Mohammed and Al Badar.

Sources also stated that a group of 20 terrorists were spotted opposite Krishna Ghati camping at Madarpur and Nattar areas.

Another group of 35 terrorists was spotted opposite Bhimber Gali camping at the general area of Lanjot planning for infiltration. Presence of SSG personnel indicated the intention of BAT actions and also standoff fire at some locations.

