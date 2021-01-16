Army's commendable work during India-China standoff raised country's morale, says Rajnath Singh

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): The "commendable" work done by the Indian Army during the India-China standoff raised the morale and pride of the country, said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday.

"During India-China standoff, commendable work of Indian Army has raised the morale of the country, and lifted its head with pride," said the minister while addressing the attendees at foundation laying ceremony of a new hospital at Headquater Central Command, in Lucknow.

Singh said the construction of the hospital in the New Year gives the hope that it will be a year of the solution and excite met.

"The hospital is being constructed in the new year. This new construction gives us a message that if last year was that of obstacles, this year will be that of solutions. If last year was that of despair, this year will be that of excitement," he said.

The minister said that the world never imagined it will have to deal with the pandemic, but in India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, precautionary measures started on time.

"Today vaccination drive has started. India has developed its own vaccine, and many others are in the development process. We will not only fulfill our own demand for vaccines but also supply it to different parts of the world because, for India, the whole world is a family," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched world's biggest vaccination drive in India against the novel coronavirus via video conferencing. (ANI)