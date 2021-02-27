Army's Central Command honours soldiers for exceptional bravery, outstanding service to nation

New Delhi: The ornamentation ceremony of the Central Command of the Army was held on Saturday at the PVC Parade Ground, the prestigious Colonel Hoshiar Singh of the Grenadiers Regimental Centre, Jabalpur Cantonment.

The ceremony was held to honor the gallant jawans and "martyrs" of the Indian Army who have demonstrated exceptional bravery and outstanding service to the nation.

On this occasion, the Army Commander of the Central Command Lieutenant General IS Ghuman, honoured the jawans with the Sena Medal (gallantry) for their courage. He awarded 20 gallantry medals, including two posthumous Army Medals (Bravery). In addition, he provided unit citations to 15 Army units for professional excellence.

Addressing the ceremony, Lt Gen Ghuman congratulated the awardees and recipients of the unit citations.

He exhorted all ranks to emulate the awardees, always give their best.