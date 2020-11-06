Amit Shah visits classical singer Pt Ajay Chakraborty in Kolkata, heads for BJP organisational meeting

Kolkata: After paying oblation to Goddess Bhavatarini at Dakshineswar Kali Temple in the morning, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday visited the house of classical singer Pt Ajay Chakraborty In his South Kolkata home-cum-institution "Shrutinandan".

The students performed in front of the Union Home Minister where another Central Minister Babul Supriyo was also present.

Mr Shah was greeted with blowing of conchshells and beating of drums by the the students.

Mr Shah had a cup of tea along with Mr Chakraborty.

Hundreds of BJP supporters outside chanted slogans 'Jay Shree Ram" and "BJP Zindabad".

Mr Shah is now proceeding to EZCC for the BJP'S organisational meeting.

Earlier, Mr Shah offered a special puja at the Dakshineswar Kali Temple and said his prayers to Goddess Bhavatarini were for overall welfare of India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Bengal is the land of many Addhatmik people like Swami Vivekananda and Rishi Arabinda and my appeal to the people of the state is to remember saintly men and follow them for restoration of the glorious days," Mr Shah told the waiting media perons after emerging out of the main

temple, which was built by Rani Rashmoni in 1855 and Sri Ramakirshna was one of the main priests in the 19th century.

On his third consecutive day in West Bengal, Mr Shah began his day's work by offering prayers to the Goddess Kali and later said whenever he finds time during his visits to Kolkata, he prefers to offer prayers to Goddess Bhavatrarini at Dakshineswar.

He said he prayed to the Goddess that India became the best place in the world and for the overall welfare of the country.

Mr Shah said Bengal is the land of many great people and "I would appeal to the people of the state to follow their path and restore the glorious days."

—UNI