Amid tickets row in Bihar, Congress plans Rahul's rallies

New Delhi/Patna: Amid growing resentment among different aspirants over the ticket distribution for the Bihar Assembly elections, the Congress is chalking out a campaign plan in which Rahul Gandhi will be its star campaigner.

Party sources said that during the three-phase polls, Gandhi may address six rallies -- two in each phase -- and one joint rally along with the Mahagathbandhan partners.

The party also plans to reach out to the electorate digitally since Covid-19 scare many prevent people from turning out in large numbers at Congress rallies and other public meetings.

The Congress is contesting 70 seats, including 21 in the first phase.

Tickets for the first phase were announced on Wednesday, leading to a lot of resentment among the unsuccessful aspirants. Muslim leaders felt upset in the first phase, not even a single ticket has been given to minorities.

Congress workers are protesting at the party headquarters in Delhi, alleging nepotism by senior leaders. Some alleged that tickets were sold.

While Congress leadership was dismissive of such protests and allegations, it maintianed that the party had a limited number of seats in its quota and hence not everyone could be given a ticket. Those who were left out will be disenchanted, the leaders said.

—IANS