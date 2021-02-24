All's Quiet In Haryana

New Delhi (The Hawk): For the first time since its inception in national map, Haryana is witnessing uncanny, gratuitous, unpredictable quietness although it has always been famous for Aayaa Ram Gayaa Ram Eedhar-Oodhar Andar-Bahar DamaDam Mast...the entire hustle-bustle, helter-skelter, hurly-burly are flagrantly invisible making Haryana-watchers wonder whether Haryana's power politics has become ice cool, sober, soft, rational, intellectual...perhaps all of that, opine the state's Tau(s) unabashedly what with the Haryana's 3 robust Lal(s) (Devi Lal, Bansi Lal, Bhajan Lal) gone, their kith-n-kin astray, the Haryanvis as such now are hung on UP-like mature "political politics" complete with inteligent machinations, manouvrings, twists-n-turns. Thus for them now muscle power, ills of power politics is simply out and gone. Present Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has quietly, diligently, tactfully added on to this +ve political change/transformation among the Hayanvis of all hues as they now are widely said to be immensely enjoying their new status in changed political politics in Haryana and no more they are only lath-maar.