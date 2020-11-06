Adhir tractor show as Amit Shah visits Kolkata

Ashok Chatterjee

Kolkata (The Hawk): The West Bengal pradesh Congress organized a protest rally against the new draconian farm bill brought in by the BJP-led central government.

The tractor rally from Mayo Road Rod to Gandhi statue in Esplanade, on Friday, was the second protest in two day, by the Congress party against the Centre's policies and the ruling state government.



The timing of the tractor rally was significant as it coincided with the Union home minister Amit Shah's presence in Kolkata. At a time when the Union cabinet minister was in Bengal to canvas for the BJP party, which brought in the controversial farm bill, Adhir took to the streets in support of farmers in this state, which prides itself for being a leader in farm produce.

BJP, which has brought in the farm law, has been opposed tooth and nail by the Congress-ruled states like Punjab and Rajasthan on the issue.

West Bengal Pradesh Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was at the forefront of the back-to-back rallies. The previous day's rally was a peace protest in front of the party office, on Thursday, against the atrocities on Dalits and women in the state and in other BJP-ruled states.



Raising the political pitch in the state as the assembly polls approached near, next year, the Berhampore MP took to the streets on a tractor to hammer home his protest in support of the farmers. The barrage of tractors and the huge turnout of supporters and Congress workers from districts on foot drove home the point that the grand-old party of India is still able to muster enough support in the state.



District Congress presidents, state assembly opposition leader Abdul Mannan, party chief whip Manoj Chakraborty were also present on the occasion.



The leader of opposition in Parliament, Adhir Chowdhury, rose atop a tractor as he took on the microphone. Earlier, he was seen driving a tractor, in a symbolic gesture.



Explaining the grouse of the party against the new law, Adhir said the central government is not ready to assure farmers on minimum support price (MSP). "If there is no guarantee to the farmers for the sale of farm produce, then why would they till their land? The government buys rice and wheat from the farmers through the Food Corporation of India. But, it now is trying to do away with the system," said Adhir.



"The government, all along, had been giving subsidies to its people. But now, it is implementing the recommendations of the Shanta Kumar Committee, which is against subsidies and has different ideas on FCI-restructuring, buffer stock, PDS and food security. It recommended that the government may not buy the ration and it may directly be procured by the private entities. Government wants to absolve itself of all responsibilities. This is where the Congress party has objections to. If there is no government control then the farmers will be open to exploitation from the corporate bodies."



"Around 64-crore people are dependent on the farming sector. The green revolution was started by the Congress party in India. We have now self-sufficiency in the farming sector."



Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, "Modi promised Achhe Din for India. But instead, we got demonetization, GST and inflation. The right to freedom of speech and right to protest were being taken away by the government."



On the freshly-minted Congress-Left alliance in Bengal, Adhir said, "The parties will jointly fight the fascist forces of BJP and the TMC. We will not only fight together, we will also drive away both Modi and Didi. Bengal, which has been reduced to a pauper by the TMC, we want it to regain its lost strength and be fit again. The youth in the state are unemployed and have no income to support their families. Their future is bleak for them. We will fight for them and bring back prosperity. We will equal rights to all -- Hindu, Muslim, Christian or Sikhs." He emphasized that the alliance is the only alternative in Bengal.







