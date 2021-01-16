A New India in 2022: New Parliament House; 2,000 MPs Et Al

New Delhi (The Hawk): On To 2,000 MPs (as of now, could be even more depending on circumstances then) (New MP constituencies with New State Limits, New Small States) in 2022 and onward. New Parliament House. New Parliament Complex. New Central Vista. New PM House, New Vice-President House, New Complex for Central Government Ministries, New MP Constituencies, New States, New Boundaries, New Census Report, New Administrative Ways for quickest +ve effects for India, by India, of India as also for the quickest all round yuppie developments of all countrymen of all hues et al. Aim/Goal : India matching USA or above it to be the Ist World Country In All Senses Of The Term surpasing USA. Also, Let's Not Forget : $ 5 Tn Economy and above as years go by from then on…(Very relevant here this way or that way: If USA is goal of the whole world with China down and out, then,about USA : If USA and Its Neil Armstrong reall landed on Moon first time in the world way back in '60s (allegedly in 1969) then how his shadow, his inscribed USA flag's shadow were visible on moon's surface consdering world approved fact that Moon has no force of gravity and hence can not have a shadow ; have a look of that famous picture of Armstrong on moon's surface and the USA flag beside him)…To say the least : India under Modi NarendraBhai has a clean, clear path with none to surpass and none to compete with! USA, no USA!



To accomplish that, New India in 2022 : New Parliament Hou se, Central Vista Connected With 2022. Now New Parliament House, Central Vista Connected With 2022…The foundation stone of the existing Parliament building was laid in 1921, and it was constructed in 1927—the building is almost 100 years old. The interior of the existing building has changed a lot, and the demand for a new Parliament building is quite old. Several states have constructed new Assembly houses in the past decades, but the Parliament is still operates out of a British-era building.

MPs have been raising demands for a new Parliament house since India's 60th Independence day. When Mira Kumar was the speaker of the Lok Sabha, there was even a discussion on constructing a new Parliament building. [For these reasons], as well as with a the view to security, it is necessary to provide a convenient platform to the MPs who work here.

There have been a lot of changes in the interior of the building, leaving very little space for light and air. Presently, if all 543 MPs are present in the building, they are not all visible from the Chair—many MPs even have to sit behind pillars. They complain that in such a situation they are unable to [address the House] properly and face difficulties working. The desks and seating areas are crowded. There is no space for modern multimedia communication equipment and voting systems. And sooner or later, a new Parliament house will have to be built to accommodate the increased number of MPs in the future.

So, an increase in the number of MPs is being contemplated, and a new building is required to ensure adequate seating for the new MPs?

It is a routine process. A delimitation commission [is created] after a decadal population census. This commission decides the increase in the number of seats. Since 1952, delimitation commissions have been formed several times, and the number of members of state Assemblies and the Parliament has been increased. It should be assumed that the number of MPs will increase in the near future as quite a few Lok Sabha seats [currently] represent [as many as] 1.6 million to 1.8 million people. The new Parliament building, that is set .. The new Parliament building, that is set to be completed in ..

Q. Apart from more seating area for members, will there be any different features in the new Parliament building?

A. [The construction of a] constitutional gallery has been planned, to showcase the development of the Constitution before and after Independence and the journey of Indian democracy. Apart from this, every MP will be given a 40 square metre office so that they have somewhere to do their work.The estimated cost is Rs 971 crore. This includes everything from construction to safety equipment and all other features.Not a central hall, exactly—there will be a central lounge. It will also have a separate lounge for women and another one for journalists.The new Lok Sabha will have seating space for 888 MPs, and the Rajya Sabha, for 384 MPs AND UPTO 2000 MPs. There will be space for additional seating [to be brought in] as well—the new Parliament building will be able to accommodate 1,382 people in the Lok Sabha. MPs will be able to sit there during the President's address or during joint sessions of Parliament.The 75th anniversary of Independence—August 15, 2022—be celebrated in the new Parliament building.As per the current plan, the new building will be operational by October [that year]. The December 2022 session will be held under the new roof.

The old Parliament building:It is of historical importance—it is where our democracy evolved before and after Independence—and so it will be protected. Apart from this, the offices which are operating out of that building will continue to do so.Both houses of Parliament had urged the prime minister and the government to build a new temple of democracy by the time India completed 75 years of Independence. Only after that did the government [decide to construct] a new Parliament building.

December 2022 session will be held in the new Parliament building…..The Delimitation commission or Boundary commission of India is a commission established by the Government of India under the provisions of the Delimitation Commission Act. The main task of the commission is redrawing the boundaries of the various assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies based on a recent census. The representation from each State is not changed during this exercise. However, the number of SC and ST seats in a state are changed in accordance with the census. The present delimitation of constituencies has been done on the basis of 2001 census under the provisions of Delimitation Act, 2002.

The Commission is a powerful and independent body whose orders cannot be challenged in any court of law. The orders are laid before the Lok Sabha and the respective State Legislative Assemblies. However, modifications are not permitted. Delimitation commissions have been set up four times in the past — 1952, 1963, 1973 and 2002 — under Delimitation Commission Acts of 1952, 1962, 1972 and 2002.

The union government had suspended delimitation in 1976 until after the 2001 census so that states' family planning programs would not affect their political representation in the Lok Sabha. This had led to wide discrepancies in the size of constituencies, with the largest having over three million electors, and the smallest less than 50,000.

Up until 1976, after every Indian Census the seats of Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha and State legislative assemblies of India were re-distributed respectively throughout the country so as to have equal population representation from every seat. The apportionment was done thrice as per 1951, 1961 and 1971 population census. However, during The Emergency, through Forty-second Amendment the government froze the total Parliamentary and Assembly seats in each state till 2001 Census.[20] This was done, mainly, due to wide discrepancies in family planning among the states. Thus, it gives time to states with higher fertility rates to implement family planning to bring the fertility rates down.

Even though the boundaries of constituencies were altered in 2001 to equate population among the parliamentary and assembly seats; the number of Lok Sabha seats that each state has and those of legislative assemblies has remained unaltered since 1971 census and may only be changed after 2026 as the constitution was again amended (84th amendment to Indian Constitution) in 2002 to continue the freeze on total number of seats in each state till 2026. This was mainly done as states which had implemented family planning widely like Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Punjab would stand to lose many parliamentary seats representation and states with poor family planning programs and higher fertility rates like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Rajasthan would adversely gain many of the seats transferred from better performing states.

The most recent delimitation commission was set up on 12 July 2002 after the 2001 census with Justice Kuldip Singh, a retired Judge of the Supreme Court as its Chairperson. The Commission has submitted its recommendations. In December 2007, the Supreme Court on a petition issued notice to the central government asking reasons for non implementation. On 4 January 2008, the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs (CCPA) decided to implement the order from the Delimitation Commission.[6] The recommendations of the Commission was approved by President Pratibha Patil on 19 February. This means that all future elections in India for states covered by the commission will be held under the newly formed constituencies.

The present delimitation of parliamentary constituencies has been done on the basis of 2001 census figures under the provisions of Delimitation Act, 2002. The assembly election in Karnataka, conducted in three phases in May 2008, was the first to use the new boundaries as drawn by the 2002 delimitation commission.

The tenure of the Delimitation Commission lasted upto 31 May 2008.[9] The delimitation orders issued by the Commission were given effect from 19 February 2008 for most states and union territories and 20 March 2008 for Tripura and Meghalaya, by a presidential order. The orders regarding Jharkhand were nullified till 2026 by inserting section 10B into the Delimitation Act, 2002

The delimitation of four north-eastern states was deferred due to security risks, by four separate presidential orders, all issued on 8 February 2008, for Assam,[12] Arunachal Pradesh,[13] Nagaland[14] and Manipur.[15] The order regarding Assam was rescinded on 28 February 2020.[16] Subsequently, the Government of India has reconstituted the Delimitation Commission for these four states as well as the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir on 6 March 2020,[17] under the chairpersonship of former Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai.

The present delimitation of parliamentary constituencies has been done on the basis of 2001 census figures under the provisions of Delimitation Act, 2002. However, the Constitution of India was specifically amended (84th amendment) in 2002 not to have delimitation of constituencies till the first census after 2026.[18] Thus, the present constituencies carved out on the basis of 2001 census shall continue to be in operation till the first census after 2026 (which would mean after the census in 2031.

