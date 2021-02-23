61 Army personnel to be awarded at northern command investiture ceremony

Jammu: The Army''s northern commander Lt Gen Y K Joshi will present gallantry and distinguished service awards to 61 personnel and citations to 26 units for their outstanding contribution to the country and the force at an investiture ceremony on February 27.

The northern command investiture ceremony will be organised at Dhruva auditorium at Udhampur military station on February 27 to honour the officers, junior commissioned officers and jawans who have been bestowed with gallantry awards for their bravery and distinguished service, a defence spokesman said.

Lt Gen Joshi will present the gallantry and distinguished service awards to 61 personnel, he said.

Twenty-six units will be awarded the ''Northern Command Army Commander''s Unit Citation'' for their outstanding contribution to the nation and Indian Army, the spokesman said. —PTI