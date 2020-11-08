600 kg firecrackers seized in Delhi; 7 held

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has arrested seven people and seized around 600 kilograms of firecrackers being sold illegally in the national capital from their possession, officials said on Sunday.

Ahead of Diwali, the Delhi government had on Thursday decided to ban firecrackers, including green crackers, in the national capital till November 30 to combat the pollution amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the city.

Till Sunday, cases were registered against seven people for illegally selling crackers in the city, police said.

"Police recovered 593.224 kg of firecrackers and arrested seven people. Also, eight cases were registered against the bursting of crackers and one person was arrested and 1 kg of fireworks recovered from him in this connection," Additional PRO of Delhi Police Anil Mittal said.—PTI