6 Killed In Two Separate Road Accidents In Rajasthan

Jaipur: Six people were killed in two separate road accidents in Sri Ganganagar and Pali districts of Rajasthan on Sunday, police said.

Two people were also injured in the accidents, they said.

A speeding jeep overturned after it fell into a ditch on an under-construction road near Sardar Khartha in Sri Ganganagar, said Station House Officer (SHO), Rajiyasar police station, Vikram Tiwari.

Three people -- Prabhu Singh (60), Mahendra Singh (50) and his wife Raju Kanwar (45) -- were killed in the accident and two -- Dilip Singh and his wife Naresh Kanwar -- injured, he said.

The bodies have been kept in the mortuary of a government hospital in Rawatsar for post-mortem examination. The injured are undergoing treatment at the facility, he said.

In another incident, three people were killed when the jeep they were travelling in rammed into a truck early this morning in Sanderao police station area of Pali, the police said.

SHO Dolaram said the jeep rammed into the truck that was moving ahead after its driver suddenly applied the brakes. The jeep was on the way to Jodhpur from Botad district of Gujarat.

Three people -- Kashmir (25), Manish (24) and Yogesh (22) -- were killed in the accident. The truck driver fled, leaving behind his vehicle, he said.

The bodies were handed over to the families of the deceased after a post-mortem examination. The truck has been impounded and a case registered against the driver, the SHO said. PTI