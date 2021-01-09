50-yr-old Woman in Critical Condition After Gangrape in Jharkhand, Steel Glass Inserted in Private Parts

Chatra: 50-year-old widow was allegedly gangraped by three youths in Jharkhand's Chatra district and a steel glass was inserted inside her private parts, police said on Friday. The incident took place in Kobna village in Hunterganj police station area late on Thursday night, Superintendent of Police Rishabh Jha said.

As per the FIR, the three youths, who are from neighbouring areas, barged into the widow's house, who lived alone, and gangraped her, he said. Two accused persons have been arrested and a manhunt has been launched to nab the third man, the officer said.

The survivor has been admitted to Hunterganj Community Health Centre and her condition is critical, the establishment's medical officer-in-charge Dr Ved Prakash said.

Two days ago, a similar horrific case of alleged gangrape and brutality similar to the 'Nirbhaya' case of Delhi was reported from Badaun district of Uttar Pradesh where a middle-aged anganwadi worker was gang-raped and then killed.

The 50-year-old woman, who had gone to a temple, was found dead under mysterious circumstances on Sunday. Her family members accused the temple priest and his accomplices of raping and killing her.

A case was registered against the accused and two of them -- Vedram and Jaspal -- were arrested on Tuesday night.

The incident triggered an opposition outcry and a comparison with the 2012 Nirbhaya case in Delhi after the post-mortem report confirmed rape, a broken rib cage, a fractured leg and injuries in the victim's private parts.

The incident took place on Sunday and the matter came to light that night itself when the priest and his accomplices took the victim's body to her house, saying it was found in a dry well on the temple premises.

The FIR was registered on Tuesday after an autopsy confirmed rape and the two accomplices of the priest were nabbed.—PTI