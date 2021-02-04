43 FIRs lodged in connection with Republic Day violence: Centre tells Delhi HC

New Delhi: The Centre on Thursday informed the Delhi High Court that it has taken substantial steps and 43 FIRs have been lodged in connection with the violence on Republic Day.

Representing the Centre, Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta told a Division Bench of Chief Justices DN Patel and Jyoti Singh that police have registered 43 FIRs in connection with the Republic Day violence and 13 of them have been transferred to the Special Cell of Delhi Police.

He also apprised the court about the alleged involvement of Sikh For Justice (SFJ), a banned organisation, and said that the investigating agency has invoked provisions of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The court was hearing a plea seeking an appropriate direction to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Delhi Police to take action against alleged perpetrators of violence who marred the Republic Day celebrations.

After hearing the submissions made by the SG, the court refused to entertain the petition and thereafter the petitioner sought to withdraw the plea.

This was one among the various public interest litigation (PIL) filed in connection with the Republic Day incident. It was filed by Shubham Awasthi and two others, who are residents of Delhi NCR, through advocate Vivek Narayan Sharma.

It sought to direct the respondents to bring the perpetrators who vandalised public property to be identified through viral videos and be brought to justice and withdraw the permissions for future rallies without necessary sureties and assurances.

The plea further sought to direct the Union Government to strengthen the laws pertaining to insults to the national flag and Constitution so that "a strong sense of deterrence is brewed among mischief mongers".

—ANI