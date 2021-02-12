40 IAS officers empanelled for Secy level posts

New Delhi: The Central government on Thursday cleared the empanelment of 40 IAS officers for holding Secretary level posts. Of these, 26 officers have been empanelled for Secretary and Secretary level posts, while 14 officers have been empanelled for holding equivalent level posts.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) on Thursday approved the empanelment of the IAS officers for holding Secretary level posts at the Centre.

The list includes three senior most officers of 1988 batch. On the top of the list is an officer of the Haryana cadre, Rajesh Khullar, who had been appointed as the Executive Director of the World Bank in Washington. Khullar has been the Principal Secretary to Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.





The list also includes Gyanesh Kumar, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, who supervised the scrapping of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.



Also from the 1988 batch, E.V. Ramana Reddy is currently posted as Additional Chief Secretary to Karnataka Chief Minister, and Additional Chief Secretary to the government in the Department of Electronics, Information Technology, Biotechnology and Science & Technology.

From the 1989 batch, Sameer Kumar Khare is currently posted as Executive Director with the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

Sunil Barthwal is presently the Central Provident Fund Commissioner under the Ministry of Labour & Employment.

Also from the 1989 batch, Amitabh Jain is currently the Chief Secretary of Chhattisgarh and his appointment was done in December last year.

Srinivas Katikithala is currently Additional Secretary, DoPT, while Pankaj Joshi of the Gujarat cadre is the Additional Chief Secretary in the Finance Department of the Gujarat government.

The others from the 1989 batch are Arun Kumar, Vivek Joshi, K Sanjay Murthy, Umang Narula, Manoj Joshi, Rajesh Kumar Singh, Jawaid Akhtar, Anurag Jain, Govind Mohan, Anita Praveen, K Rajaraman, S Krishnan, Shiv Das Meena, Lok Ranjan, Devesh Chaturvedi, Sanjay R Bhoosreddy, Shashi Prakash Goyal and S Kishore.

—IANS



