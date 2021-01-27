4 soldiers injured in Kashmir terror attack

Srinagar: Four soldiers were injured after terrorists lobbed a grenade on a road opening party (ROP) of the army in South Kashmir's Kulgam district on Wednesday morning, officials said.

Army said the attack took place when troops were doing a sanitisation drill in the general area of Shamsipura at Khanabal in Kulgam.

Four soldiers received splinter injuries in the terrorist attack. They have been evacuated to army's 92 base hospital in Srinagar after they were provided first aid.

"Terrorists lobbed grenade on Army's Road Opening Party during the sanitisation drill at 1015 hours today in general area Shamshipura, Khanabal, Kulgam. Four soldiers sustained splinter injuries. Provided first aid and have been evacuated to 92 Base Hospital," the army said in a statement.

Additional forces have been brought in to catch the attackers.

The area has been cordoned off and an operation has been started.

—IANS