111 kg of charas seized in Himachal's Kullu

Shimla: In one of the biggest seizure of narcotics in recent times, the Himachal Pradesh police on Thursday claimed to have seized 111 kg of charas in an operation in Kullu district and it was still on, Director General of Police (DGP) Sanjay Kundu said.

The seizure is worth many crores.

"The Kullu police have seized 111 kg of charas in an operation. This is one of the highest seizures in history so far. The operation is still on," said an official statement.

Working on the policy of zero tolerance against drugs, the police have stepped up its anti-narcotics drive this year and it has yielded rich dividends.

The total recovery of charas so far in the first fortnight of this year is 33.2 kg apart from seizure of 111 kg.

The police have changed its policy to break the organised criminals in the illicit trafficking rather than addressing street-level peddlers.

The police have also been conducting investigation about the source and destination of these consignment along with the financial investigations so that properties of the key accused may be got attached and confiscated, the statement added.

—IANS



