Rejected in love, man held for making obscene social media profile

New Delhi: A man employed as a chief security guard in Greater Noida has been arrested along with his associate for allegedly creating Facebook profiles of a woman residing in CR Park and sending obscene posts, videos and messages to her friends and others with her contact number in order to harass her.

The accused also made calls on her mobile from multiple numbers and threatened her.

The police sought details from Facebook and adult chat sites to gather details of alleged fake profiles and chatting apps.

After receipt of Facebook records, it was discovered that the alleged mobile numbers were all being used by Deshbandhu Singh, a 24-year-old resident of Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh.

Singh is an M.Sc in Chemistry and employed as chief security guard in a company based in Greater Noida.

His associate Gajender Singh, 23, a resident of Raghupura, Gautam Budh Nagar, works as loader in the same company.

On Monday, on the basis of technical surveillance, a police team apprehended the two from Ecotech 2, Greater Noida.

During interrogation, both the accused confessed to their crime.

Deshbandhu told the police that he fell in love with the complainant at his previous workplace. But the lady never reciprocated his feelings.

"Finally, he made 8 to 10 fake Facebook profiles using the hotspot of his colleague. He also put her mobile number on these fake profiles and messenger as well as on adult chat sites. Thereafter, he used to send obscene posts and messages to the complainant to harass and to defame her. He called her also with various unknown numbers to threaten her," said Atul Thakur, DCP South Delhi.

—IANS