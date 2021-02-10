One killed, four wounded in US health care clinic shooting

Washington: A gunman opened fire at the Allina health-care clinic in Minnesota city of Buffalo on Tuesday (local time), killing one person and wounding four others.

Gregory Ulrich, 67-year-old, accused of the killings, was taken into custody after the shooting at the Allina Health Care Clinic. He was unhappy with his treatment. Buffalo Police Chief Pat Budke said that most likely the shooting was "targeted at that facility or someone within that facility" given the suspect's history of conflict, CNN reported.

"We are very familiar with the suspect," CNN quoted Buffalo Police Chief as saying. "There is a history of him being unhappy with health care --with the health care he received," he said, adding the suspect has lived in the area a "long time.

According to the authorities, Ulrich acted alone. Buffalo Police Chief said he didn't know how many shots had been fired.

Citing hospital officials, CNN reported that one person died at a hospital and three others, who were taken to another facility, were in critical but stable condition. However, one victim was treated and released from North Memorial Health Hospital.

Authorities said Ulrich as someone who was known to local law enforcement and had a long history of "conflict" and run-ins with police dating to 2003.

According to Wright County Sheriff Sean Deringer, officers found a suspicious package in the corner of the health clinic's lobby. Police also found several suspicious devices at a nearby Super 8 motel where the suspect was staying.

The sheriff described the clinic as "a horrible looking scene" when he arrived, and after emergency responders rendered aid and removed the victims, the suspicious package was found during a secondary search, CNN reported.

"We have contacted the Minneapolis Bomb Squad, and they are on scene right now helping us with that," Deringer said.

"We don't know or can't confirm what those devices were or really anything about what the intention behind those devices might have been until we're able to complete the investigation," Chief Budke said. (ANI)