Man fatally stabbed during a brawl in Delhi

New Delhi: A 28-year-old man was stabbed to death in south-east Delhi's East of Kailash in a brawl over urination in front of a grocery store, following which two shopowner brothers were arrested, police said on Sunday.

Police said brothers Vinay and Vimal were sitting outside their closed shop in C Block Market when 34-year-old Jagjeet Singh urinated there on Friday night. After a heated argument with the two brothers, Jagjeet left but later came back with his friends Amit, Ramandeep, Gurvinder, Jaspreet, Jagat Singh, Karan, and Amandeep.

Some persons from the market came out in support of Vimal and Vinay and both parties indulged in a brawl. Jagjeet and his accomplices fled the spot.

"While fleeing, Amandeep fell down unconscious between C Block Market and ISKCON temple in the area. His friends took him to a hospital but he was declared brought dead. Later, a post-mortem revealed an injury by a sharp object on his back," said RP Meena, DCP South-East.

A murder case was registered and both the accused arrested. Deceased Amardeep worked in a travel company, but was jobless after the coronavirus pandemic.

--IANS