In separate swoops, Mumbai Police, NCB seize narcotics

Mumbai: In separate swoops, the Mumbai Police and the Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) Mumbai zonal unit have seized high-grade heroin and ganja in independent operations from different parts of Mumbai, officials said here on Wednesday.



NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede said that its sleuths have seized 580 gm ganja that was in the process of being smuggled to Qatar via Mumbai.

Following a tip-off, the MZU team seized the parcel containing ganja from DHL Express (India) Ltd, a courier company, sourced from Karnataka and intended for a consignee in Qatar.

"The seized contraband was hidden in a submersible boring water pump from which the material inside the casing of the pump was removed and the drugs were kept inside wrapped in aluminum foil and rolled with copper wire to avoid detection from screening," Wankhede said.

Since this was an unclaimed seizure, the NCB is trying to trace and nab both the consignor and the consignee.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Crime Branch on Tuesday evening seized 111 gm of high-grade heroin worth around Rs 20 lakh in the international market from a suspected drug peddler in south Mumbai.

Following a tip-off, a team of MRA Marg police station lay in wait for one person near the slums on P. D'Mello Road.

Shortly thereafter, the accused drug peddler - identified as Salim R. Shaikh (45) -- came to the spot and was caught with the heroin in his possession.

He was produced before a magistrate court on Wednesday and has been remanded to police custody till October 31, said an official.

Further investigations are on to trace his drug dealers, customers and whether the accused has any connection with the drug suppliers in the glamour industry.

—IANS

