Gurugram: Woman, teenager allegedly raped in separate incidents

Gurugram: A 27-year-old woman and a teenage girl were allegedly raped in two separate incidents in Gurugram, police said on Thursday.



In the first incident, a woman in her complaint said that in August 2019, she came in contact with Hari Prakash Pathak, a resident of Om Nagar area in Gurugram.

The duo met near Huda City Centre metro station and then went for a movie. Later, at around 1.30 pm, the accused took her to a hotel at Rajiv Chowk and raped her against her wishes.

The woman, a resident of Delhi, also alleged that she was being raped by Pathak for two years on several occasions on the pretext of marriage, following which she got pregnant. Later, he refused to marry her.

"The woman then informed about her pregnancy to Pathak, after which he gave her some pills that resulted in miscarriage. The accused and his family members then threatened her with dire consequences if she disclosed the matter to anyone," the complainant said.

"In connection with the incident a zero FIR was filed at a police station in Delhi and later it was forwarded to the Gurugram's Women police station (East) for further investigation. No arrest has been made so far," said Subhash Boken, Spokesperson of the Gurugram police.

In another incident, a teenage girl, aged around 16 years, was allegedly raped by her neighbour Arjun on Monday. The next morning the victim narrated the ordeal to her family members, saying that the accused has been harassing her for the past 8-9 months.

"In August 2020, Arjun raped my daughter when she was alone at her house after which she got pregnant. He also threatened her with dire consequences if she disclosed the matter to anyone," the victim's mother told the police.

A case under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered in this matter.

—IANS







