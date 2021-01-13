Forex, gold worth Rs 32.55 lakh seized at Chennai airport

Chennai: Chennai Air Customs on Tuesday said it had seized foreign currency and gold worth Rs 32.55 lakh and arrested one person.

In a statement, the Commissioner of Customs, Chennai International Airport said the Customs officials intercepted three passengers – one male and two females – bound for Dubai.





On examination of the back pack of the male passenger Nouffar, foreign currency valued Rs 8.86 lakh was found and he was arrested as he had a previous offence registered against him.



The Customs officials seized foreign currencies worth Rs 12.44 lakh from the two women.

In another case Customs officials seized gold paste weighing 260 grams from Mohamed Amsath who flew in from Dubai. The extraction yielded 220 grams of gold worth Rs.11.25 lakh.

—IANS



