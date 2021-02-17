Fake Escort Service Gang Robbing Customers Busted In Noida, 5 Arrested

Noida: Noida Police on Tuesday busted a gang at Noida Sector 54 that allegedly robbed customers after luring them in the garb of escort services.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Noida Rajesh S said." Five people including four women have been arrested by squad 24 of Noida Police. The accused were active in the region for over 1 year".

Those who have been arrested include the gang leader, the police said, adding that the investigation is underway to find if there are other culprits associated with the gang. DCP Rajesh S said that police believe that more than 50 people have been looted by the gang.

The police started the investigation after it received a complaint from a person who had been cheated by the gang.

According to the police, the gang ran an escort service on the internet and shared photos of girls with potential clients on WhatsApp. Once a deal was made, the client was called to a spot where he was looted. —ANI