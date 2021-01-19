CBI Recovers More Than Rs. 2 Cr During Further Searches In Bribery Case

About Rs 4.43 Crore Recovered So Far In The Case Related To Senior Northeast Frontier Railway Officers

New Delhi (The Hawk): The Central Bureau of Investigation has recovered Rs. 2.04 crore (approx.) during further searches conducted in on-going investigation of a bribery case related to Senior Officers of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR). It was found during further searches at the premises of a private firm (allegedly involved in the said case) located at Kailash Colony, New Delhi that certain items were removed and concealed at other place in Delhi. After thorough search, a cash of Rs. 2.04 crore (approx.) alongwith other items were seized from the said place for further investigation.

Searches are also being conducted in Sikkim and Kanpur.

During earlier searches at 26 locations, including at Delhi, Uttrakhand, Assam, Tripura and West Bengal, a total amount of Rs. 2.39 crore (approx) was recovered. This includes an alleged bribe of Rs. One crore, which exchanged hands and is stated to be one of the biggest bribe money trapped. Besides this, there were recovery of jewellery and documents related to property from the locations of accused. Thus, so far, Rs. 4.43 (approx.) have been recovered.

It may be noted that CBI has registered a case against a Senior Railway Officer - Chief Administrative Officer/Construction-II, North East Frontier Railways, Maligaon (Assam) & others including a Deputy Chief Engineer, NFR; an Assistant Executive Engineer (AEN), NFR; a Director & an employee of a private company based at Guwahati; a private person and unknown others, under relevant sections of IPC and PC Act. It was alleged that the accused were abusing their official position for obtaining illegal gratification. It was also alleged that some senior public functionaries of North East Frontier Railways were involved in corrupt practices with private contractors for the on-going projects in the North East Frontier Railways. The contractors were allegedly being facilitated in awarding the contracts processing of subsequent bills, release of payments etc. by the public functionaries in lieu of illegal gratifications.

CBI has arrested a Chief Administrative Officer (a Senior Railway Officer), Construction-II, North East Frontier Railway(NFR), Maligaon(Assam); a Deputy Chief Engineer, NFR, Agartala; an Assistant Executive Engineer, N.F. Railway(NFR), Agartala(Tripura); an employee of private company based at Guwahati(Assam) and a private person(relative of CAO, North-East Frontier Railway) in the instant case.

The transit remand of the arrested accused was obtained from Competent Courts and the accused are being brought to Delhi.Investigation is continuing.