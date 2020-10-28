Bihar Phase 2 polls: 502 candidates face criminal charges

New Delhi: As political parties gear up for the second phase of the Bihar elections, a report by Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR) revealed that the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has fielded the maximum number of tainted candidates in the second phase of elections.

As per the report, out of 1,463 candidates contesting in the second phase 502 are facing criminal charges. Out of these 502 candidates, 389 are facing serious criminal charges.

The RJD has fielded 56 candidates in the second phase out of which 36 have face criminal charges while 28 face serious criminal charges. The second highest number of tainted candidates are from the BJP with 29 out of 46 facing criminal charges and 20 facing serious criminal charges, the reported said.

The report further revealed that out of 43 candidates contesting on JD-U ticket, 20 are tainted and 15 of them are facing serious criminal charges while out of 24 Congress candidates contesting the polls in the second phase, 14 face criminal charges while 10 of them face serious criminal charges and out of 52 candidates of the LJP, 24 of them face serious criminal charges.

The ADR report also revealed that 495 candidates out of 1,463 are millionaires.

The second phase of elections in the state for 94 are scheduled for November 3.

—IANS