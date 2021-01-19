Top
Home > Crime > 16-year-old girl gangraped in Jharkhand; 4 arrested

16-year-old girl gangraped in Jharkhand; 4 arrested

 The Hawk |  18 Jan 2021 10:14 PM GMT

16-year-old girl gangraped in Jharkhand; 4 arrested
X

Medininagar (J''khand): 16-year-old girl has been allegedly gangraped in Jharkhand''s Garhwa district, following which four persons were arrested on Monday, police said.

The incident took place in Vishunpur village in Garhwa police station area on Sunday, an officer said.

One of the accused, who was an acquaintance of the survivor, called her up to a location on the pretext of taking her for shopping, following which she was gangraped, he said.

Three accused were nabbed from Vishunpur and one from Attaula village in Meral police station area, the officer said.

A country-made pistol, two bullets and a car were seized from their possession, the officer said.

The condition of the survivor is stable, he added.

—PTI



Updated : 18 Jan 2021 10:14 PM GMT
Tags:    16 year old girl   gangraped. Jharkhand   Garhwa district   

The Hawk


Next Story
Similar Posts
Share it
Top
X
X