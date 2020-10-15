Top
Government Degree College To Come Up In UP's Shamli: Minister

 The Hawk |  15 Oct 2020 4:26 PM GMT

Shamli: The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to set up a degree college in Thana Bhawan town in the neighbouring Shamli district.

Talking to reporters at Thanabhawan on Thursday, UP RSugarcane Development Minister Suresh Rana said the state government has approved the construction of a degree college at the cost of Rs 10 crore, specially for the students of in the rural area.

The Thana Bhawan MLA said the first installment of Rs 2 crore for the government degree college has been sanctioned.

Rana further said the construction of the institution will start before Diwali. —PTI

Updated : 15 Oct 2020 4:26 PM GMT
The Hawk


