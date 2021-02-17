EaseMyTrip boosts push notification delivery by 40pc through Netcore's proprietary Smart Push, enhances retention

Mumbai (Maharashtra): EaseMyTrip, India's leading travel, and ticketing portal saw a 40 per cent uptick in its push notification delivery, resulting in heightened engagement with its customer base.

The boost came in with the strategic implementation of Netcore's breakthrough notification delivery technology - Smart Push.

Smart Push is a pioneered technology by Netcore in push notification delivery that negates the unreliability of the Google FCM and ensures better delivery on the wide spectrum of mobile device brands. This makes Smart Push a cut above the other push amplification solutions on offer, by design.

EaseMyTrip was navigating multiple challenges at the user engagement level. Low DAUs resulted in lower engagement and high uninstalls. Due to OS-level optimizations on multiple mobile device brands, the reachability is highly truncated. Any effective engagement strategy was marred by the low reachability of the message due to low push notification delivery rates.

Netcore's customer success team chalked out a high impact engagement strategy with the team at EaseMyTrip to combat this limitation. Through the Smart Push feature, the teams were able to boost the delivery rate of these push notifications by 40 per cent in less than 90 days.

While the delivery uplift solved for the reducing DAUs in the short term, it also positively impacted the push notification sender reputation, hence impacting the long term enhanced delivery of push notifications for the brand.

"Increasing app push notification delivery rates is one of the biggest challenge faced by mobile marketers today. At EaseMyTrip, our focus has always been to discover and implement innovative technology to strengthen our overall mobile app experience," said Vikash Goyal, Head - Digital Marketing, EaseMyTrip.

"With Netcore's Smart Push Technology, we've been able to achieve a delivery rate uplift of more than 40 per cent for our app push notifications - boosting user activation/reactivation. The expert consultancy and constant support extended by their Customer Success team has been pivotal in achieving this success," he further commented on the value of Smart Push.

"Every touchpoint is pivotal for engagement resulting in enhanced retention. You lose a touchpoint, you lose an opportunity to engage your customer. It's simple." said Kalpit Jain, Group CEO, Netcore Solutions.

"Netcore has pushed the envelope forever to empower brands in delivering the best possible experience to their customer base. Smart Push is now a critical component of the customer engagement and experience arsenal of the brands such as Shemaroo, TVS Credit, Ease My Trip among others and we are happy and proud of the impact it has achieved for them," added Kalpit.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI)