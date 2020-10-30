Telangana: Trapped coal miner found dead, body retrieved

Hyderabad: A worker of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), who was trapped under a coal rock, was found dead on Friday.

Rescue team pulled out the body of Rapolu Naveen (26) from Vakeelpalli coal mine in Peddapalli district.

Officials said after 12-hour of rescue operation, the body was retrieved from the mine under Ramagundam Region-II of SCCL.

The body was later shifted to Godavarikhani Singareni area hospital for autopsy.

Demanding justice to the family of the deceased, trade union leaders staged a protest.

They urged the SCCL to provide Rs 1 crore compensation and a job to the kin of the deceased. They also sought action against the officials responsible for the accident.

Naveen, an overman and three others were trapped in the mine after a portion collapsed on them on Thursday.

Three persons were rescued in a short period of time. They sustained minor injuries.

One of them K. Satish said that the incident happened while they were working inside one of the underground tunnels, at Level-64.

"I was filling coal in my trolley when a portion of the roof suddenly collapsed on us. I saw the roof falling on Naveen's head. I was lucky to survive," said Satish.

Satish was rushed to the Godavarikhani area hospital for treatment.

SCCL authorities had deployed special teams to rescue Naveen but they could not save him.

