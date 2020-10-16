On World Food Day, patients given information about nutritious food at AIIMS Rishikesh

Rishikesh (The Hawk): On the occasion of World Food Day, patients were given various beneficial information about nutritious food. During this the various programs organized at All India Institute of Medical Sciences, AIIMS Rishikesh

World Food Day is organized every year since 1945 with a view to highlight the importance of nutritious food for the people suffering from hunger and to spread public awareness about it. A number of programs were organized at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, AIIMS Rishikesh during the event celebrated on 16 October. This time public awareness programs on the theme 'Grow Nourish and Sustain together' were organized. On this occasion Professor Ravikant Director AIIMS said that food is a basic need and nutritious food is the right of every citizen. He said that not only do we become victims of serious diseases due to contaminated food, but our body also has side effects. He called that we must ensure that no person goes to sleep hungry due to lack of nutritious food.



Addressing the program, Professor UB Mishra, Dean of Hospital Administration, said that according to the report of the World Health Organization, 1 in every 10 people become ill every year due to the consumption of contaminated food. He said that We all should be aware of nutritious diet. Professor Manoj Gupta, Dean Academic said that this year's event is dedicated to the people suffering from Corona virus. He highlighted the importance of food and agriculture to fight this epidemic. Also called for solidarity help for the people of weaker sections. He enumerated the benefits of this day closely and the benefits of food to all.

During this period, various information about the benefits of nutritious and balanced diet were given to the patients present in the Radiation Oncology Department by the method and practice of Dietician Department. While the diets interns of the same department Mansi and Pooja made posters and made them aware of their benefits.

The doctors and dieticians of the Department of Biochemistry provided beneficial information about nutritious diet to the patients in the screening OPD. On this occasion, DMS Doctor Anubha Aggarwal, Dr. Levin, Dr. Kiran Meena, Dr. Satyavati Rana and many others were present.