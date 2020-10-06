5 Killed In Road Accident In Deoria

Deoria: Five persons were killed when an SUV hit two vehicles coming from the opposite direction and crashed into a bridge in Deoria district, police said Tuesday.

The accident happened Monday night on Lar-Salempur road when the driver of the SUV lost control over the wheel and hit a motorbike and a scooter, they said, adding the four-wheeler then crashed into a bridge and stopped.

Among the five killed, two are from Deoria, one from Gorakhpur and two are yet to be identified. A police investigation is underway. —PTI