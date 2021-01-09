Woman's decomposed body found near drain in east Delhi

New Delhi: Police have recovered a highly decomposed body of a woman from near a drain in east Delhi's New Ashok Nagar area, officials said on Saturday.

Police received information about the body of a woman lying near Chilla Regulator drain at 2.45 pm on Friday, they said.

On reaching the spot, policemen found that the body was highly decomposed, a senior police official said, adding there were no injury marks on it.

The age of the woman is believed to be around 25 to 30 years, police said, adding investigation is underway to ascertain the identify the body and the reason behind the death.

