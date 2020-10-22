Two minor sisters drown in Yamuna in Delhi

New Delhi: Two sisters drowned in the Yamuna in the capital's Kalindi Kunj area on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The two sisters, identified as Anjali, 15, and Nandini, 8, were playing near the canal, and went into it to pick up some plastic bottles and other floating articles, but lost their footing in the deep water.

On hearing their shrieks, people in the area immediately reached the spot and tried to rescue both sisters with the help of divers. Both sisters were immediately sent to the Apollo hospital and AIIMS hospital in an ambulance and private vehicles.

"Unfortunately, both sisters couldn't survive and were declared brought dead. The mother of the deceased sisters works as a house maid in Kailash colony, GK. Action under Section 174 of the CrPC is being taken," DCP, South East, R.P. Meena said.

