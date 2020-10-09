Two criminals injured in exhange of fire with Delhi police personnel

New Delhi: Two criminals were injured after an exchange of fire with Delhi police personnel near Devla crossing bus stop in the limits of Ambedkar Nagar police station.

Delhi police in a statement said that the criminals were identified as Karamvir and Vikas. Both were injured during the exchange of fire and were moved to Safdarjung Hospital for treatment.

Karamvir a resident of Village Ghewra of Delhi's Kanjhawala area is a dreaded criminal carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh and involved in multiple murders. He got injured after sustaining two bullet injuries on both legs.

Another criminal, Vikas, a resident of Bhupania, Tehsil Bahadurgarh of district Jhajjar in Haryana also sustained a gunshot injury on his leg.

A total of 11 rounds were fired during the encounter. Six by police party whereas 5 rounds were fired by accused persons.

Two sophisticated pistols and one car were recovered from the possession of duo, police said.

—ANI