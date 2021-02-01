Traffic diverted at Delhi's Akshardham due to farmers' protest

New Delhi: The Delhi Police diverted vehicular traffic at Akshardham towards Noida on Monday morning due to the farmers' agitation at Ghazipur (Delhi-Uttar Pradesh) border.

The protest at the Ghazipur border entered its 66th day on Monday.

Security has been beefed up as farmers continue to reach make their way to the protest site for the past two to three days.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)