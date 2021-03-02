Toolkit case: Delhi court to hear Nikita Jacob's bail plea today

New Delhi: The Patiala House Court in the national capital will hear Nikita Jacob's petition on Tuesday seeking anticipatory bail in the "Toolkit" document case related to farmers' protest.

Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana will hear Jacob's petition today.



Jacob had been granted protection from arrest for three weeks by the Bombay High Court on February 17.

Delhi Police are probing the toolkit case against Jacob, "climate activist" Disha Ravi and others. However, the Court last week granted bail to Disha.

According to sources, Jacob was a committed operator of the Toolkit. She used to address it as a 'communication package'. The police is analysing about 115 to 120 GB of data which included WhatsApp chats, e-mails, and data recovered from Jacob's pen drive, mobile and desktop. She was using applications like Singal and Telegram for communication.

The 21-year-old activist, Disha was arrested from Bengaluru in connection with the formulation and dissemination of the 'toolkit' document, in the ongoing farmers' protest. She was one of the editors of the 'toolkit' document.

On February 3, Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg had shared this 'toolkit' in a tweet, which she later deleted. Greta had also extended support to the protest by farmer unions on the borders of Delhi against the new farm laws. (ANI)