Toolkit case: Court asks Delhi Police to file reply on Shantanu Muluk's anticipatory bail plea

New Delhi: A Delhi Court on Wednesday asked Delhi Police to file a reply on an anticipatory bail plea moved by Shantanu Muluk, co-accused in the ongoing 'toolkit' document case related to the farmers' protest.

Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana deferred the matter for Thursday after the public prosecutor sought adjournment.

The court also noted the submission of the public prosecutor that Shantanu has interim protection till February 26.

A non-bailable warrant was issued against Shantanu by a Delhi Court and thereafter, he had moved the Bombay High Court, Aurangabad Bench for transit bail and the same was granted to him on February 16.

After being granted transit bail, Shantanu reached Delhi on February 19 and upon receiving summons on the same day and joined the investigation on February 22. He has cooperated with the investigation and has handed over all his devices, namely, laptop, iPad and phone to the police, although no seizure memo was prepared, he said in his bail plea.

Shantanu also submitted that he will abide by every condition imposed by the court.

The bail application also said that Shantanu is not a political person and he has no religious or political goals apart from exhibiting sympathy for farmers. The applicant believes in peaceful protest and condemns any and all violence whatsoever.

He has been concerned about the environment and that is the only reason he has been working with the extinction rebellion movement. The applicant got to know that some 'toolkit' has been shared with environmental activist Greta Thunberg only after he was informed about the same by others.

Shantanu had joined co-accused 21-year-old "climate activist" Disha Ravi at the Delhi Police Cyber Cell office in the national capital for further probe in the ongoing 'toolkit' document case.

A Delhi court yesterday had granted bail to Disha.

The Session Court of Patiala House Court observed that there is no palpable reason to not grant bail to her as she has no criminal background.

The 21-year-old activist was arrested from Bengaluru in connection with the formulation and dissemination of the 'toolkit' document in the ongoing farmers' protest. She was one of the editors of the 'toolkit' document.

On February 3, Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg had shared this 'toolkit' in a tweet, which she later deleted. Greta had also extended support to the protest by farmer unions on the borders of Delhi against the new farm laws. (ANI)