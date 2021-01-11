Senior Delhi Police Officers Meet Farmer Leaders Protesting Against Centre's Agri Reforms

New Delhi: Senior Delhi Police officers including Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Vijayanta Arya on Sunday met representatives of farmer unions protesting against the Centre's agricultural reforms. The meeting came days ahead of Republic Day when the farm unions plan to take out a 'Kisan Parade' to the national capital from different parts of Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh to press their demand for repeal of the three farm laws.

The officers said they frequently hold meetings with farmer leaders and the meeting on Sunday was also a routine meeting. Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at various border points of Delhi for over a month now, braving the cold weather and rains, to demand the repeal of the three laws.

Enacted in September 2020, the government has presented these laws as major farm reforms aimed at increasing farmers' income, but the protesting farmers have raised concerns that these legislations would weaken the minimum support price (MSP) and 'mandi' (wholesale market) systems, leaving them at the mercy of big corporations. On January 7, the protesting farmers took out tractor rallies which they said were a rehearsal for the 'Kisan Parade'.

The tractor rallies started from four different points — Singhu to Tikri Border, Tikri to Kundli, Ghazipur to Palwal and Rewasan to Palwal.

—IANS