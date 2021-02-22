Rohtak women reach Ghazipur to express solidarity with protestors

New Delhi : More than two dozen women reached Ghazipur border from Haryana's Rohtak on Sunday to express their solidarity with the farmers protesting against the three farm laws enacted by the Centre from almost three months now.

They met Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait and extended their support. They said that will not go back till the farm laws are withdrawn.





Assuring Tikait about their support, the women said that "the women of Haryana will reach anywhere on his call".



The women who reached the protest site from Rithala village in Rohtak said that they will come there everyday and bring milk, ghee and buttermilk for their brothers protesting here.

One of the women said: "(The Manohar Lal) Khattar government in Haryana will not last long. They created too many hurdles for the farmers and our future generation will never forget this. Farmers have protested earlier also but no government has behaved the way this government has."

—IANS



