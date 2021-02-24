Top
Home > State News > Other States > Delhi > Probe ordered against Delhi policemen after video surfaces on social media

Probe ordered against Delhi policemen after video surfaces on social media

 The Hawk |  24 Feb 2021 8:46 AM GMT

Probe ordered against Delhi policemen after video surfaces on social media
X

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Wednesday said that a departmental inquiry has been initiated against two policemen who were seen thrashing and abusing a person in South Delhi's Gautam Nagar in a viral video.

"Delhi Police has initiated a departmental inquiry against two policemen who were seen thrashing and abusing a person in South Delhi's Gautam Nagar in a viral video," said Delhi Police.

According to the police, a video is known to be of Monday night, which was widely shared on social media.

In a video, a man was allegedly thrashed by two policemen outside his house in the Gautam Nagar area. (ANI)

Updated : 24 Feb 2021 8:46 AM GMT
Tags:    Delhi policemen   social media   

The Hawk


Next Story
Similar Posts
Share it
Top
X
X