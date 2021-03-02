Top
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to address Kisan Mahapanchayat in Meerut on March 7

 The Hawk |  2 March 2021 6:53 AM GMT

New Delhi: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will address a Kisan Mahapanchayat in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut on March 7, to highlight the issues being faced by farmers.

This will be the fifth Kisan Mahapanchayat in the region.

The Congress Party is organising Kisan Panchayats in 28 districts of Western Uttar Pradesh to raise a voice against the farm laws and to support farmers' demand to repeal them.

Uttar Pradesh Congress had launched the Jai Jawan Jai Kisan programme in the region on February 10 from Saharanpur through a Kisan Panchayat which was addressed by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Since then, senior leaders are addressing Kisan Panchayats from district to tehsil level but Kisan Panchayats addressed by Congress General Secretary in-charge of the state Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have been planned aiming at gaining political ground.

She had also addressed the Kisan panchayat in Saharanpur which was organised by Congress leader Imran Masood and attended by Pradesh Congress Committee Chief Ajay Singh Lallu and other senior leaders.(ANI)

Updated : 2 March 2021 6:53 AM GMT
Tags:    Priyanka Gandhi Vadra   Congress   Kisan Mahapanchayat   Meerut   March7   

The Hawk


