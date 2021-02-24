People coming to Delhi from 5 states will need to show negative COVID-19 test result: Officials

New Delhi: Travellers from five states, including Maharashtra, Kerala and Punjab, will have to show negative COVID-19 test report before entering the national capital, officials said on Wednesday amid a spike in coronavirus infections in some states.

They said an official order will be issued later in the day and it will be effective till March 15.

The issue had also been discussed in a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Monday.

The requirement of the negative COVID-19 test report is likely to be implemented from Friday night, officials said.

Maharashtra is showing a daily surge in COVID-19 cases, according to an official of the Union Health Ministry. Kerala is showing an incremental decline, but the daily cases in absolute numbers is still high over there. Punjab, with its daily increase in cases, is also a cause of worry.



Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh are also showing an increase in daily cases, the central official had said on Tuesday.



—PTI