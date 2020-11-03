Officials told not to paste Covid posters outside patients' home: Delhi govt to HC

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court was on Tuesday informed by the Aam Aadmi Party government that it has directed all its officials not to paste posters outside the homes of Covid positive patients under home quarantine.

The Arvind Kejriwal government through its counsel Satyakam further informed the Division Bench presided over by Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad that the existing posters would also be removed.

The submissions came in while the court was hearing a petition filed by Kush Kalra which claimed that freely circulating to RWAs and on WhatsApp groups, the names of persons who tested positive for Covid-19 is leading to "stigmatization" and drawing of unnecessary attention.

While the matter was being heard, the Delhi government also informed the bench that its officials have also not been allowed to share details of Covid-19 positive persons with their neighbours, resident welfare associations or WhatsApp groups.

Following these submissions made by the Delhi government, the court disposed of the matter.

The petition filed through advocate Kush Sharma had further contended that Covid-19 positive persons ought to be given privacy to cope with and recover from the illness in peace and away from prying eyes.

