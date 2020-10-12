NCRTC fined Rs 50 lakh for violating Delhi govt's anti-pollution directives: Gopal Rai

New Delhi: Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Sunday said the Delhi government has imposed a fine of Rs 50 lakh against the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) for not following the anti-pollution directives of the government.

Mr Rai, who conducted an on-site inspection of the NCRTC on Sunday, as part of the anti-dust campaign, said, 'Only one anti-smog gun was found on the NCRTC site and I have directed not to start work, until another anti-smog gun is installed.

'Massive dust pollution is happening here. The guidelines issued by the Delhi Government regarding pollution control are not being followed by the agency, therefore, strict action will be taken against the NCRTC.

'The NCRTC is already aware that anti-dust operations are being carried out all over Delhi, but they are not following the rules completely. I have penalised the NCRTC of Rs 50 lakh. If despite this they continue the violation, then the work will be banned," Mr Rai said in a statement here.

'The Anti-Dust Campaign is being carried out across the Capital and the teams of Delhi government are inspecting at different places. There are 39 large sites in Delhi, covering an area of more than 20000 sq mt, where either construction work or demolition work is going on.

'On the instructions of the Delhi government, anti-smog guns have been installed at 33 of these places to prevent dust pollution, but anti-smog guns have not yet been installed at six sites.

'Earlier, we visited the FICCI, where the work was going on without notifying the Delhi government. Today, we came here because of the same reason. Here, the NCRTC has installed only one anti-smog gun, but we have directed install another one. Till the time they do not install this, the work will not take place.

'Our teams and officials are visiting all the hotspots and the places where the demolition works are going on. This is a time of emergency and the Delhi government is focusing on reducing the pollution level right now, by putting certain rules and regulations to tackle the local sources of pollution.

'If the situation worsens in the future, then other restrictions will come into play and the government will take a call on restrictions, such us odd-even depending on the situation. We will take strict actions against the violators.

'We have taken action against the FICCI and if they do not follow the norms, then more stringent action should be taken.

'In NCRTC, they have partially followed the norms and an anti-smog gun has been installed here and another anti-smog gun is said to be purchased by October 14, but until the second smog gun arrives, we will not allow the construction to begin,' added the Minister.

—UNI