Naidu hails farmers for jump in pulses production

New Delhi: Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday hailed the farmers for a significant jump in pulses production and advocated its inclusion in the daily diet of every individual.

On the occasion of World Pulses Day, Mr Naidu, in a message, said the production of pulses has increased, the credit of which goes to the cultivators.

Since pulses happen to be a very rich source of protein, it should a form a part of the daily diet, he said. Pulses are an integral part of a balanced diet and its production is witnessing an upward trend. Grateful to farmers for it, the Vice-President added.

He said that production of pulses at low cost not only helps in food security but also in ensuring the income of farmers. Pulses maintain soil fertility. Reasons for using less water are also environmentally friendly, Mr Naidu added.

