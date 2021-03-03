MCD By-poll results: AAP leading in four wards, Congress in one

New Delhi: The counting of votes for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) by-polls began on Wednesday morning and as per early trends, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidates are leading in four wards -- Shalimar Bagh North, Kalyanpuri, Trilokpuri and Rohini- C. The Congress candidate is leading in Chauhan Bangar.

As per the trends at 9:45 am, AAP is leading by 6,227 votes in Kalyanpuri ward (after 7 rounds), by 3,791 votes in Trilokpuri ward (after 6 rounds), by 1,759 votes in Shalimar Bagh North ward (after 6 rounds) and by 2,157 votes in Rohini C ward (after 8 rounds)

Congress is leading by 8,323 votes in Chauhan Bangar ward after 7 rounds of counting.

The Counting of votes is underway amid heavy security provided by Delhi police at the counting centers.

In the first election in the national capital held during the COVID-19 pandemic, around 50.86 per cent voter turnout was registered during the MCD by-polls in five wards on Sunday.

The MCD by-polls were held in five wards -Ward No 32N, (Rohini-C), Ward No 62N, (Shalimar Bagh North) in North Delhi and Ward No 02-E (Trilokpuri), Ward No 08-E (Kalyanpuri) and Ward No 41-E (Chauhan Bangar) in East Delhi.

Polling was conducted at 327 polling stations while adhering to COVID-19 protocols and 26 candidates from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, AAP and other parties were in the fray. (ANI)