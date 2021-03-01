Top
Home > State News > Other States > Delhi > Manpreet Vohra appointed Indias High Commissioner to Australia

Manpreet Vohra appointed India''s High Commissioner to Australia

 The Hawk |  1 March 2021 11:33 AM GMT

Manpreet Vohra appointed Indias High Commissioner to Australia
X

New Delhi: Senior diplomat Manpreet Vohra has been appointed as India''s next High Commissioner to Australia, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Monday.

Vohra, a 1988-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, is presently Ambassador of India to Mexico.

He is expected to take up the assignment shortly, the MEA said.

Vohra''s appointment comes at a time India-Australia ties are at an upswing and the two countries are stepping up cooperation particularly in the Indo-Pacific region. PTI

Updated : 1 March 2021 11:33 AM GMT
Tags:    Manpreet Vohra   High Commissioner   Australia   

The Hawk


Next Story
Similar Posts
Share it
Top
X
X