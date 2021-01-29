Man held for snatching wireless set in Jan 26 violence

New Delhi: A man who allegedly snatched a wireless set from a Delhi Police constable on Tuesday in Nangloi during the January 26 violence has been arrested, the police said on Friday.

"The wireless set has been recovered from the man. He was previously involved in three different cases registered in 2019 in different police stations of Delhi," said A Koan, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Outer Delhi.

The police said the protesters snatched pistols, ammunition and even teargas guns from the police personnel on duty in the violence that broke out during the farmers' rally on January 26.

At least 394 police personnel and several protesters were injured in the violent clashes that broke out on the Republic Day after the proposed tractor rally by the protesting farmers went awry.

Many of the protesters carrying spears and swords attacked the policemen following which the injured were admitted to various hospitals in the national capital.

--IANS