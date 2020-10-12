Kejriwal remembers Ram Manohar Lohia on his death anniversary

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday paid tributes to freedom fighter and socialist political leader Ram Manohar Lohia on his death anniversary.

In his message, Mr Kejriwal said, 'Country's strong socialist thinker and freedom fighter believed that with the

establishment of good government schools everyone will get equal education opportunities,' adding 'We are happy over shaping up his dreams.'

Tribute and salute to Lohia Ji on his death anniversary, he added.

Lohia was one of the important freedom fighters who actively took part in the country's freedom struggle and was also one of the founders of Congress Socialist Party.

He was also the editor of Congress Socialist, and also held a very important post in the AICC, for which he was selected by Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru in the year 1936.

The freedom fighter passed away in the year 1967 , few months after winning the Lok Sabha elections from Kannauj.

