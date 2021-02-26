Kejriwal in Surat, discusses Assembly polls with local leaders

New Delhi, Feb 26 : Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal reached Gujarat's Surat city on Friday to participate in a roadshow organised by the state party unit.

Scores of AAP leaders and workers welcomed Kejriwal at Surat airport. An AAP leader in Gujarat told IANS that from the airport the Delhi Chief Minister went to a government guest house.

"He met party leaders and workers and congratulated those who won municipal elections. A series of meetings are scheduled for today as every parry worker is enthusiastic and wants to meet him. He also reviewed the party's plans for the upcoming panchayat elections that will take place on February 28. A meeting is also scheduled to discuss strategies regarding preparations for state Assembly elections," said the AAP leader.

The AAP's thanksgiving roadshow for their win in the municipal elections will start in Surat at 3.30 p.m.

Kejriwal visited the state after the party's good showing in its maiden municipal corporation elections in Gujarat where it won 27 seats on Tuesday. The AAP will now pitch for 31 district panchayats and 231 taluka panchayats in the polls on February 28. The party will also gear up for the Gujarat Assembly polls scheduled to take place next year.

